Gregory Barton Abeln, Esq.

He was deeply rooted in the Carlisle community where he was a Master Mason, member of the National Sojourners, the Cumberland County Bar Association, the American Legion, the Elks, and also a member of the US Army Navy Club (Washington, D.C.). He was a past member of St. John's Episcopal Church vestry and choir.

His family and friends remember his love of dancing to Motown music with Mary (and anyone willing), Ocean Pines and crabs; his dog Boh; and the Alibi's crew. He will be truly missed - as a loving husband, proud Dad and Grandfather, and a loyal friend.

Greg is survived by his loving wife of 29 years Mary; his daughters Erin and Alexis (son-in-law John); and son Brooks; step-daughter Laura; seven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandchild. A walk thru visitation will be held from 3 to 5pm on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. A Christian funeral service will be held at a future date at St. John's Episcopal Church, and Greg's final resting place will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. John's Episcopal Church of Carlisle, PA or Hospice for All Seasons, Grantville, PA. During this most challenging time, please just be kind, love one another, and dance to the Oldies in his memory.