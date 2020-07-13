Gregory Barton Abeln, Esq.

Gregory B. Abeln, Esq., 73, of Carlisle passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born in Washington D.C. on August 1, 1946, Greg was the son of Clarence "Abe" and Eleonore (Kylingstad) Abeln, of Hagerstown, Maryland.
Greg attended Saint James Preparatory School, Dickinson College (B.A.'69), Shippensburg University (M.A.), and Dickinson School of Law (J.D. ('81). He played collegiate football and tennis and was a proud member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was commissioned in the U.S. Army Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) and served as an Infantry 1st Lieutenant at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Greg's accomplished legal career began in Carlisle, PA, where he worked as a County Probation Officer. He then served as an Assistant District Attorney for Cumberland County, PA; Chief Deputy Attorney General of the Environmental Crimes Section; trial attorney; and eventually retired from a longtime successful private practice. As a compassionate and trusted lawyer, he championed high profile environmental causes and represented clients in pro bono and public defense cases, helping many friends and community members.
Greg's lifetime passion for sports was exemplified in his work as a World Team Tennis Official; a PIAA Collegiate basketball and football referee; and Dickinson College tennis coach. He held an all-time collegiate football record and was a valuable player for the US Army Tennis Team. An avid golfer, he shot two holes in one. He loved sailing on his sail boat "Knot Guilty" and enjoyed being a recreational pilot, skier and skydiver. He was a certified lepidopterist, a professional calligrapher, a cigar aficionado, and a loyal Penn State, Orioles and Redskins fan.
He was deeply rooted in the Carlisle community where he was a Master Mason, member of the National Sojourners, the Cumberland County Bar Association, the American Legion, the Elks, and also a member of the US Army Navy Club (Washington, D.C.). He was a past member of St. John's Episcopal Church vestry and choir.
His family and friends remember his love of dancing to Motown music with Mary (and anyone willing), Ocean Pines and crabs; his dog Boh; and the Alibi's crew. He will be truly missed - as a loving husband, proud Dad and Grandfather, and a loyal friend.
Greg is survived by his loving wife of 29 years Mary; his daughters Erin and Alexis (son-in-law John); and son Brooks; step-daughter Laura; seven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandchild. A walk thru visitation will be held from 3 to 5pm on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. A Christian funeral service will be held at a future date at St. John's Episcopal Church, and Greg's final resting place will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. John's Episcopal Church of Carlisle, PA or Hospice for All Seasons, Grantville, PA. During this most challenging time, please just be kind, love one another, and dance to the Oldies in his memory.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.