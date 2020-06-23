Gregory A. Bretzman, 58, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the St. Patrick Church Parish Activity Center, 85 Marsh Dr., Carlisle, PA 17015 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Daniel Murray and Rev. Richard Reese officiating. Viewings will be held at 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM Friday, June 26, 2020 in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 and one hour prior to the service. Please visit HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family and to view the full obituary.