Grant Lee Hockenberry, 85, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on February 11, 2022, in the UPMC West Shore. He was born April 2, 1936, in Carlisle to the late W. Edgar and Bessie L. (Cooper) Hockenberry.

Grant was a Newville High School Graduate, Class of 1955. He retired from C.H. Masland & Sons as a technician for 38 years. He was a United States Army Veteran and served 10 years in the United States Army Reserve. Grant was a life member of South Mountain American Legion Post 674, Carlisle AMVETS Post 274, White Circle, Carlisle, Eagles Aerie Post 1299, Marine Core Leage of Carlisle, Minnequa Social Club Post 375, Shippensburg, and a member of the Moose Lodge Post 761, Carlisle. Grant enjoyed playing Santa Clause at Christmas for local organizations for 24 years.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa E. (Lebo) Hockenberry of Mt. Holly Springs; daughter, Cindy Richards of Mechanicsburg; and grandson, Josh L. Thumma of Mechanicsburg. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Roy C., John C., Clyde, Frank, and James Hockenberry, Mary K. Fetter, Marie R. Barrick, Helen Bear and Elsie Warner.

Memorial Services will be held Friday, February 18, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Wayne Good and Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Military honors will be provided by the Cumberland County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Paws Pack of Newville 1st Church of God, 475 Shippensburg Road, Newville, PA 17241. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.