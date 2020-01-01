Grada J. G. den Hartog
Ada den Hartog of Newville left this world Monday December 30, 2019.
Born in the Netherlands on September 27, 1929. She was the oldest daughter of the late Gerard J. Hofman and Bertha van Laar.
She is survived by two sons and one grandson. Dick den Hartog and his companion Bert Kwerreveld of the Netherlands. Gerard J. den Hartog and his wife Deidre of Chambersburg and their son John den Hartog, who has been her pride and joy.
Mrs. den Hartog was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Geurt den Hartog, who passed in 2008. Also by her brother Ed Hofman and her two sisters Betsy Bros and Coby den Hartog.
You have free articles remaining.
The den Hartog's immigrated from the Netherlands to the U.S.A. In 1977.
Ada was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Newville, where she served as deacon. She was a member of the Naomi, later Ruth Circle. She also was a member of Franklin County Farm Women, group I. On Mondays she loved to help with Bingo in Manor and Swain. Ada enjoyed playing the piano, reading, knitting, sewing, walking, etc. Her dream of becoming a teacher never came true, due to the early death of her mother. She was a loving, caring mother and Oma and a loyal friend.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday January 11, 2020 at 12 noon in First United Presbyterian Church, Newville, 111 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville, with Rev. Vernon Gauthier officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Presbyterian Church of the American Heart Association.