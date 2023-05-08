Grace L. Winters

November 30, 1931- April 28, 2023

Grace L. Winters passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. She was born on November 30, 1931 in South Middletown Township and was the seventh of ten children of Clarence S. Lebo and Myrtle A. Gleim Lebo.

She graduated from Boiling Springs High School in 1949 and attended nursing school. She married Robert Paul Winters on July 9, 1954.

After nursing, she began a career in banking and handled commercial loans at a local bank. Upon retirement, she enjoyed playing golf with her sisters at Mayapple Golf Course and delivering flowers to members of the First Presbyterian Church. Grace also regularly vacationed in Corolla in the Outer Banks.

Grace is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law Beth L. Winters and Michael J. Cosgrove and Kelly Winters Fazio and Joseph Fazio, her granddaughter, Kendra Hoak, her sister, Diane Altland, and her brother, Thomas F. Lebo.

Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service scheduled for Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, on the square in Carlisle. A committal service for Grace and Robert Winters will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Boiling Springs, PA.