Grace W. Baum

September 29, 1926 - January 31, 2022

Grace W. Baum, 95, passed away on January 31, 2022, in The Woodlands, TX. Her husband, Howard G. Baum, preceded her in death.

Grace was born September 29, 1926 in Lavelle, PA to the late Lewis and Blanche (Shoemaker) Wetzel. The family moved to Ashland, PA, where Grace graduated from Ashland High School in 1944. She then attended nursing school at Geisinger Hospital in Danville, PA, where she received her R.N. Following her graduation from nursing school, Grace entered the U.S. Army as a member of the Army Nurse Corp, with the rank of Second Lieutenant. She served at various locations stateside and was one of only 540 nurses to serve in Korea during the Korean War. After Korea she returned to the U.S. and was stationed at the Carlisle Barracks/U.S. Army War College. It was here in Carlisle that she met her husband-to-be Howard. They were married in 1953.

Grace and Howard made their home in Carlisle for the next 55 years, where they raised a family and made lifelong friends in the community. Although Grace spent much of her time raising three active boys, she also worked part-time as a nurse in the Carlisle School District and at private nursing facilities in town. She and Howard were active members of Grace United Methodist Church, where Grace sang in the church choir every Sunday. In their later years they moved to an independent living facility in Pittsburgh, PA, where their eldest son Jeffrey lives. Most recently Grace moved to an assisted living facility in The Woodlands, TX, where her son Mark resides.

Grace is survived by her three sons Jeffrey (Robin) of Pittsburgh, PA, Mark (Natthawee) of The Woodlands, TX, and Kurt (Frazier), of Charleston, SC. Her grandchildren Evan, Olivia, Ethan, Gideon, and Samantha also survive her.

A private service will be held in Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to your preferred charity.