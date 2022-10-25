Grace Tilford
July 27, 1946- October 16, 2022
Services for Mrs. Tilford will be Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Visitation will be Monday, October 24, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Prattville, Alabama. Norwood Wyatt Chapel Directing.
Grace Helen Finnegan Tilford passed away at dawn on Sunday, October 16, 2022, with her devoted husband and love of her life, Dr. Earl Tilford at her side. Grace was born in New York City on July 27, 1946, and raised by her military family on air bases in Tampa, Florida, Germany, Sacramento, CA, Savannah and Albany, Georgia and Bellevue, Nebraska. Grace graduated from Bellevue East High School in 1964. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Library Sciences from Creighton University in Omaha and then earned her Master's Degree from Rosary College in Chicago. While living in Nebraska and working as a librarian at Creighton, she met Earl. They were married in 1974. The couple then lived in Washington, DC, Colorado Springs, CO, and Montgomery, Alabama where she was the librarian at St. Bede's Elementary. From 1993 to 2001, Grace and Earl lived in Carlisle, PA where Grace taught at St. Patrick's Catholic School while her husband was on the faculty at the Army War College. In 2001, they moved to Grove City, PA where Earl taught history at Grove City College. Grace worked at Wendall August Forge and worshiped at Beloved Disciple Church.
Grace is survived by her husband, Earl; a son Michael (Amy); daughter Ellen Cantymagli (Nick), granddaughters Madeline Grace and Lillian Victoria Tilford, Gia Grace Cantymagli, brothers Gerard R. Finnegan (Deane) Lincoln, NE; Col (ret.) James Francis Finnegan (Janet) Garland, Texas and Robert Edward Finnegan, Dallas, Texas; nephews Gerard R. Finnegan III, Patrick Emory Finnegan, Michael Finnegan, Daniel Finnegan, Jack Finnegan and Will Finnegan along with numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by daughter Victoria Joy, her parents Col. (Ret.) Gerard R and Grace Marie Finnegan, brother Francis Thomas Finnegan and sister-in-law, Mary.
A devout and life-long Catholic, Grace reflected her name by treating everyone with love, kindness and respect and in the way she dealt with 22 years battling various cancers that finally took her life. Heaven is made more wonderful now that she has joined her daughter Tory in eternal life. Grace will be greatly missed by all who love her.