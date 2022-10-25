Grace Tilford

Grace Helen Finnegan Tilford passed away at dawn on Sunday, October 16, 2022, with her devoted husband and love of her life, Dr. Earl Tilford at her side. Grace was born in New York City on July 27, 1946, and raised by her military family on air bases in Tampa, Florida, Germany, Sacramento, CA, Savannah and Albany, Georgia and Bellevue, Nebraska. Grace graduated from Bellevue East High School in 1964. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Library Sciences from Creighton University in Omaha and then earned her Master's Degree from Rosary College in Chicago. While living in Nebraska and working as a librarian at Creighton, she met Earl. They were married in 1974. The couple then lived in Washington, DC, Colorado Springs, CO, and Montgomery, Alabama where she was the librarian at St. Bede's Elementary. From 1993 to 2001, Grace and Earl lived in Carlisle, PA where Grace taught at St. Patrick's Catholic School while her husband was on the faculty at the Army War College. In 2001, they moved to Grove City, PA where Earl taught history at Grove City College. Grace worked at Wendall August Forge and worshiped at Beloved Disciple Church.