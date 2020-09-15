Grace Rebecca Gensler

Gensler, Grace Rebecca, age 94, of West Pennsboro Twp., Carlisle, PA went home to be with her Lord on September 14, 2020. She was born May 12, 1926, the oldest of 12 children born to William Andrew Fraker Sr. and Mary Ellen (Clouser) Fraker. She retired with 30 years of service in Big Spring School District at Plainfield Elementary School with 18 years as a cook and 12 years as a classroom aide in the special education class. She also worked part time at Dutrey's shoe store for 20 years. She was a member and regular attendee at Mechanicsburg First United Methodist Church for 60 years and taught Sunday School in the primary department for 20 years. She was the loving wife for 60 years of Leonard Kendall Gensler Sr., who passed away September 5, 2006. She is survived by her 2 sons, Leonard Jr. (Joyce), with whom she lived since 2015, Lynn (Karen) of Newville, 2 daughters, Lauretta (Ben Garman), Boiling Springs and Chris (Doug Court) of Harrisburg.
She is the grandmother of 9 including Jessica (Jonathan) Lippy, Jackie Gensler, Julie (Matt) Kellermann, Tyler and Mandy Gensler, Benny and Brett Garman, Brook (Brad) Fry and Ali (Brandon) Parker. She is the great-grandmother of 16. She is also survived by 4 brothers, Melvin Fraker, Elmer Fraker, Ken Fraker and Merle Fraker and 2 sisters, Beatrice Raudabaugh and Dorothy Fraker.
She will be welcomed into heaven by her beloved grandfather, Benjamin Franklin Fraker, who gave her a loving home for all her single life.
She enjoyed her vegetable and flower garden. She leaves a legacy of hard work, dedication to Christ and sustaining her family with prayers.
Instead of flowers, her wish is to have donations sent to the First United Methodist Church, 135 W. Simpson St. Mechanicsburg, PA or Grane Hospice.
Family will receive friends on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle. PLEASE CHECK FUNERAL HOME WEBSITE FOR TIMES. Grace will be laid to rest beside her husband at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens
