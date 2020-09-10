× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grace L. Hartsock, 89, of Mechanicsburg, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the home of her son in Mechanicsburg.

Grace was the widow of Dewey A. Hartsock.

Services will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 11:00 am in her church, Christian Life Assembly, 2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill, PA. Viewings will be held Monday from 6-8 pm in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg and on Tuesday from 10-11 am at the church.

For a complete obituary and to sign an online guestbook please visit www.cocklinfuneralhome.com