Grace J. Williams, 98, of Carlisle, PA, peacefully transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Church of God Home, Carlisle. She was born on August, 9, 1922, in Norristown, PA., to the late Abraham Luther Edsell, Sr. and Margaret Reid Edsell. Following the death of her parents, she was reared by her grandmother, the late Laura J. Yelletts.

She received her education in the Carlisle School District and graduated from the Carlisle High School. Her employment career included years of service and retirement from the Mechanicsburg Naval Depot, the Commonwealth of PA. Department of Transportation and Montgomery Wards.

Grace was a member of the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church of Carlisle over 60 years and served in many capacities. In recent years, Grace was a Watchcare member of the Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church of Harrisburg, PA. In the community, she was a member of the Carlisle Chapter of the American Business Women's Association, Carlisle Parks and Recreation Board, Girls Softball Board of Carlisle, Heinz Mennaker Sr. Citizen Center in Harrisburg.