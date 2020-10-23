Gordon Alan Wood, 64, of Carlisle, died at home Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1956, in Washington DC, and was the son of the late Raymond D. and Barbara P. Wood. Gordon's father was career Army, so Gordon grew up with his brothers and sister in Georgia, Germany, Kansas, Virginia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. He was active in many sports, including Little League Baseball, archery, and riflery. Gordon achieved Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. He graduated from Carlisle High School and studied advanced motorcycle mechanic training in Daytona Beach, Florida. Gordon married Kim Rickrode in 1982 and divorced in 1989. They have a daughter, Laura. Gordon was able to extend his extraordinary skills with mechanics to woodworking as he grew older. His carved, turned, and refinished works of art are widely distributed among his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and over the years he indulged many dogs as his companions. He had a wide circle of friends, whom he offered his loyalty and talents and good company. Despite years of debilitating illness at the end of his life, Gordon remained hardworking and indomitable. Surviving are his daughter, Laura Wood of Carlisle; sister, Jennifer Allen of Leavenworth, KS; brothers, Scott Wood and Jeff Wood of Gardners; and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.