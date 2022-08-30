Gloria Williamson

August 19, 1941- August 29, 2022

Gloria (Miller) Williamson, 81, of Boiling Springs, PA, passed away August 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born August 19, 1941, in Carlisle, PA to the late Walter and Marion (Hackett) Miller and was the widow of David Williamson.

Gloria worked in patient care for local nursing homes. She loved caring for others throughout her life.

Surviving is her son, Mark Williamson of Newville; siblings, Ed Miller of Nottingham, PA, Katherine Cameron of Carlisle, Linda Anderson of Mt. Holly Springs, Marge Schrade of Dover, Edith Hollar of Florida, Judy Beck and Shirley Mentzer, both of Boiling Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.