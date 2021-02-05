Gloria L. Mullen

Gloria was a graduate of the Carlisle High School Class of 1950 where she was well-known for her dancing skills and talents. She was a devoted wife and homemaker who eventually returned to the workforce as a bank teller in 1982, a career from which she retired in 2000. Snookie was a deeply devoted woman of faith and was a lifetime member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carlisle to which she generously volunteered her time and efforts in many capacities for over seven decades. It gave her great joy to serve on various Church committees throughout the years, bake bread for Holy Communion, launder the Church linens, serve as a Communion assistant, and help to make the famous St. Paul chocolate peanut butter eggs for the annual Easter egg Church fundraiser, In addition, she volunteered every Wednesday night in the kitchen of Stock Hall with her fellow St. Paul comrades to serve a hot meal to the community and help feed those in need.