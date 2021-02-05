Gloria L. Mullen, affectionately known as Snookie, was raised to be with her Lord on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Chapel Pointe, Carlisle. Born on March 10, 1933, she was the only child of the late Levi Railing and Margaret Esther (Johnson) Bower,
Gloria was a graduate of the Carlisle High School Class of 1950 where she was well-known for her dancing skills and talents. She was a devoted wife and homemaker who eventually returned to the workforce as a bank teller in 1982, a career from which she retired in 2000. Snookie was a deeply devoted woman of faith and was a lifetime member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carlisle to which she generously volunteered her time and efforts in many capacities for over seven decades. It gave her great joy to serve on various Church committees throughout the years, bake bread for Holy Communion, launder the Church linens, serve as a Communion assistant, and help to make the famous St. Paul chocolate peanut butter eggs for the annual Easter egg Church fundraiser, In addition, she volunteered every Wednesday night in the kitchen of Stock Hall with her fellow St. Paul comrades to serve a hot meal to the community and help feed those in need.
Gloria is predeceased by her husband, Donald W. Mullen, and her dear canine companion, Gus. She is survived by her four children, Keith T. Mullen, Kevin L. Mullen (Pam Spence), Kurt A. Mullen, Kate Mullen, three grandchildren, Delaney and Kennedy Mullen, and Nick Mullen, many loving nieces and nephews who adored their Aunt Snook, her "Harrisburg cousins" with whom she spent her childhood summers, and her devoted and loyal friend and neighbor of 30+ years, Margaret Marshall. Thank you, Margaret, for being such a wonderful friend to our Mom.
Due to Covid-19, a graveside service and burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ewing Brothers, and notes of condolences can be conveyed on their website, www.ewingbrothers.com.
There is no amount of thanks and gratitude that can begin to be expressed to the staff at Chapel Pointe and Homeland Hospice for the wonderful care they took of Mom throughout the years - especially the Garden View wing girls and to Tammy and additional staff in the Family Place wing. You all truly are angels on this Earth - not only with how you took care of Gloria, but also how you always showed so much love, compassion, and devotion to all of the other residents, too.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are kindly requested to be made to Chapel Pointe, Homeland Hospice, or to the Alzheimer's Association. On a final note, please bring nothing but love, joy, positivity, and goodness in celebration of Gloria's life. May we rejoice in her memory and know that she is in a better place, free from pain, suffering, and the confusion of this horrible disease known as dementia. As one of Gloria's favorite songs states, "soon and very soon [she] is going to see the King." May you rest in eternal peace, Mom. You will finally see your King.