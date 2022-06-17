Gloria Griffie

Gloria L. Griffie, 78, of Shippensburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born Saturday, July 24, 1943 in Oakville, Cumberland County, she was the daughter of Paul Edward and Alice Dyarman Stevens Gloria was of the Christian faith. She was a 1961 graduate of Big Spring High School and later became a Secretary for Big Spring School District with 30 years of service. She enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, baking, sewing, quilting, and knitting. She is survived by one niece, Kimberly M. Rice, Boiling Springs; one nephew, Edward L. (wife Kim A.) Stevens; two great nieces, Monica M. (husband Jonathan L.) Weller, Chambersburg, and Laurel E. Rice, Boiling Springs; one great-great niece, Ashley N. (husband Sam) Arnold, Shippensburg; one great-great nephew, Dakota M. Tanner, Shippensburg; and she also leaves behind, her loving dog, Sammie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Edward Griffie, who passed away November 24, 2012; one brother, Edward Stevens; and one great niece, Shalena Stevens.