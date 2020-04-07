Gloria F Kovack, 81, of Elizabethville, passed away Saturday, April 4th, at home surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren.
Gloria was born in Pottsville, on March 21, 1939, a daughter of the late Irma (Stein) and William Lengle.
She was the widow of Michael R. Kovack Jr.
She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church Minersville.
Gloria was a graduate of Tremont High School. She was formerly employed as a Teachers Aide at Capital Intermediate Unit
In addition to her parents and her husband Michael, she was preceded in death by a sister Ruth Freeman, a brother William Lengle.
Gloria is survived by two sons Michael R.III, husband of Leah Kovack and Wayne A Kovack, a brother, Robert Lengle.
She is also survived by Grandchildren; Michael R Kovack IV, Amber L Kovack, Morgan P Kovack, Connor T Kovack and Caleb L Kovack , Great Grandchildren; Alexis Witmer, Jordyn Miller and Michael R Kovack V, and her sister-in-law Marie Wanchick. All services are private. A Memorial Mass shall be scheduled at a later date. Interment at Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic.
In lieu of flowers the prefers donations made to Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 107 S. 4th St. Minersville, Pa. 17954
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral HomeInc., Minersville entrusted with the arrangements.
