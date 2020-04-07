× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gloria F Kovack, 81, of Elizabethville, passed away Saturday, April 4th, at home surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren.

Gloria was born in Pottsville, on March 21, 1939, a daughter of the late Irma (Stein) and William Lengle.

She was the widow of Michael R. Kovack Jr.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church Minersville.

Gloria was a graduate of Tremont High School. She was formerly employed as a Teachers Aide at Capital Intermediate Unit

In addition to her parents and her husband Michael, she was preceded in death by a sister Ruth Freeman, a brother William Lengle.

Gloria is survived by two sons Michael R.III, husband of Leah Kovack and Wayne A Kovack, a brother, Robert Lengle.

She is also survived by Grandchildren; Michael R Kovack IV, Amber L Kovack, Morgan P Kovack, Connor T Kovack and Caleb L Kovack , Great Grandchildren; Alexis Witmer, Jordyn Miller and Michael R Kovack V, and her sister-in-law Marie Wanchick. All services are private. A Memorial Mass shall be scheduled at a later date. Interment at Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic.