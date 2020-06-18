The family of Gloria A. Peiper, who passed away April 25, 2020, will hold a Celebration of Life Service on June 27,2020, at West Pennsboro Fire Hall, 20 Park Drive Plainfield, Pa. the Service will start at 10:30 a.m., officiated by Rev. Randy Zook, and a Reception well be held after the service with refreshments.
To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Peiper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
