Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The family of Gloria A. Peiper, who passed away April 25, 2020, will hold a Celebration of Life Service on June 27,2020, at West Pennsboro Fire Hall, 20 Park Drive Plainfield, Pa. the Service will start at 10:30 a.m., officiated by Rev. Randy Zook, and a Reception well be held after the service with refreshments.