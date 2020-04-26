× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gloria A. Peiper, 80, of Kerrsville Road, Carlisle, went to be with the Lord early Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born June 19, 1939 in Carlisle, she was the daughter of the late Christian Abraham Hertzler and Orca F. (Darr) Hertzler.

Mrs. Peiper was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, a member of Opossum Hill Union Church and a 1958 graduate of the South Middleton Township School. She was a member of the West Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Co. and auxiliary and had been a Cub Scout den mother in Thurmont, MD and Plainfield, PA.

She was an election board poll worker for West Pennsboro Twp. for many years. Over the years she had been employed by, Dr. T. A. Miller Chiropractor, C. F. Stouffer Oil Co., St. Joseph Provincial House, school bus drive for Fredrick School District, Ralph Peiper Auto Parts, Faye Transportation and Lube and Go.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Clarence J. Peiper. Three sons, Larry Peiper and wife Terry, Mark Peiper and wife Carole both of Tennessee and, Daniel Peiper and wife Judy of Carlisle. 2 sisters, Orca Coon of Carlisle and Orilla Baton of Mechanicsburg. 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Services will be private. Burial will be in Opossum Hill Union Cemetery.