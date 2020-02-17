Glenn S. Gibble, 86, of Lebanon, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday afternoon, February 12, 2020 with his daughter by his side. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Leo B. and Virgie Sherer Gibble.

Glenn was a member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church in Manheim and served in the United States Army as a corporal during the Korean War. He retired in 1995 from the former Fuller Company in Manheim where he was employed as a machinist for 33 years.

One of life's greatest pleasures for Glenn was spending time at his property in Perry County where he enjoyed hunting, gardening, and tending his fruit trees. He simply enjoyed growing vegetables and ended up giving all of his garden produce to others. Glenn also loved attending public auctions and was always on the lookout to acquire additional pieces of carnival glass to add to his already vast collection.

He is survived by a daughter, Cindy L., wife of Randall R. Ream, of Lebanon; a granddaughter, Shelbie Ann, wife of Jeremy Dearolf, parents of Harper Tillie and Jack Nash, of Bainbridge; a grandson, Ryan Kenneth, husband of Ashley Centeni Ream, of Lebanon; a brother, Larry, husband of Evelyn Gibble, of Potter County; and a sister, Sandy, wife of Leslie Heistand, of Manheim. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Doris Adams.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Ruhl's United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, PA. There will be no public viewing. Interment will be private. The family will receive guests on Tuesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.

