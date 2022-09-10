Glenn O. Stull

May 25, 1932 - September 07, 2022

Glenn O. Stull age 90 Of Petersburg, NJ passed away at home on September 7, 2022.

Born in Carlisle, PA on May 25, 1932, Glenn was an avid sportsman. He served as the only student to Co-Captain Football, Basketball, and Baseball at Carlisle High School and was honored for his achievements with an honorary athletic award due to the many school records he broke. While playing football at Gettysburg College he was scouted by the Cleveland Indians, but was unable to accept their offer having been drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952.

Glenn continued his football career, playing football in Germany as the Captain of the Army Team, the Finches, who were the winners of the Rhine League Conference in 1953.

Glenn was the first Head Coach for the Cumberland Colts, a semi-pro football team in the Interstate Football League and lead them to two Championship seasons. The Colts remained undefeated for their 17 years of existence.

A numbers man, he began his banking career at Cumberland Valley Savings and Loan as a Loan Officer before moving the family to Kane, PA, to become President of Kane Federal Savings Association. In 1971 Glenn accepted a position with Citizens Savings Association in Scranton, PA, where he became President. Under his leadership Citizens Savings Association grew to include twenty seven branches and lease-to-own locations in Northeastern PA. With his visionary qualities, he founded Citizens Mortgage Service Company in Jenkintown, PA, and Fort Lauderdale, FL, where he was Chairman of the Board and CEO.

While living in northeastern PA, Glenn worked his way through the officer positions on the Pennsylvania Savings and Loan League and became President. He also served on The Federal Home Loan Bank Board in Washington, DC, where he was honored to meet seven different U.S. Presidents.

The family moved to NJ where Glenn became the Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Ocean City, NJ. Under his guidance he transformed the image and safety of this integral community.

Glenn's athleticism made him and excellent golfer, which he enjoyed for many years. When he could no longer play the sports he loved, he was happiest watching the Eagles and Phillies, including attending a number of Spring training games in FL with family.

Survivors include his three children, Glenn E. Stull (Debra) of Townville, SC, Terri B. Lashley (Paul) of Petersburg, NJ, and Kirsta R. Stull (Mylo Esquilin) of Downers Grove, IL., five grandchildren, Natalie F. Stull, Kyra E. Stull, Stefanie R. Baccelliere (Anthony), Charles L.S. Brennan IV, Glenn A. Brennan (Suzanne), 4 great-granchildren and multiple nieces and nephews from his five siblings.

Glenn is predeceased by his wife, Roxann E. Stull (January 2011), parents James W. and Amy W. Stull, his siblings: Mary Esther Knaub (March 1983), James O. Stull (May 1982), Clinton H. Stull (August 1995), Oleva Kearns (December 2000), and Paul H. L. Stull (July 2004).

His Funeral Service will be offered Sunday afternoon, September 11th at two o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from one o'clock until the time of service. Burial will follow in Seaville Methodist Cemetery, Seaville, NJ.

For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com