Glenn M. Flegal, 88, died 12-27-20, at Brookdale in Mechanicsburg, formerly of Carlisle. Born October 26, 1931 in Clearfield, he was the son of Martin and June (Lumadue) Flegal.
Preceded in death by his parents, wife Mona (Kramer) Flegal (Carlisle), sister's Bernice (Flegal) McBride (Clearfield), Lucille (Flegal) Bunnell (Curwensville), and brother Ken Flegal (Rosamond, CA).
Surviving him are son Dan Flegal and wife Jewel (Lebanon, TN); daughter Sue (Flegal) Garrity and husband Doug (Carlisle); granddaughter Caitlynne (Garrity) Laird and husband Bryon great grandson Owen (Carlisle); grandson Sean Garrity and wife Iratze great grandson Brennan (Newville); son Tim Flegal and wife Tammy (Harrisburg) grand son Chris Flegal and wife Kayla great granddaughter Rhea (Greencastle, IN), granddaughter Kelly (Flegal) Zangrillo and husband Rob great grandson Robbie and great granddaughter Aurora (Leonardo, NJ); step grand son Andy Stewart and wife Katie great grandsons Hayden and Conner (Glen Burnie, MD) step granddaughter Kacey (Stewart) Feduke and husband Wes (Middletown).
He was a 1950 graduate of Clearfield Area High School and a 1954 graduate of Millersville University. He married Mona in 1953 and started a teaching career in the Manheim Central School District in 1954. He moved to Carlisle where he taught primarily 6th grade in the Stevens, Penn, and Letort Elementary Schools and then the middle school.
He wrestled in high school and college then continued in the sport as a coach and official. In his 50 plus years of wrestling he was on 4 undefeated teams at Clearfield Area High School under coach Art Weiss; he started wrestling in Carlisle as the first coach at Dickinson College, and then officiated throughout the tristate area. He is a member of the PA and National Wrestling Hall of fame.
He was a member of Allison United Methodist Church, involved in the US Army Reserves, CAEA, PSEA, NEA, Kiwanis, the YMCA, Youth Flag Football, and the Plainfield Lions club.
Private Family Funeral Services will be held. In lieu of flowers please contribute in his name to the Penn State Wrestling Program.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle
