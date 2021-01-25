Glenn G. Vanasdlen Sr.

Glenn G. Vanasdlen, age 87, passed away January 16, 2021 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. Born May 23, 1933 in Carlisle, son of the late George and Mary (Etter) Vanasdlen.

Glenn was a retired truck driver for Sheaffer Trucking. He also worked for Purolator, Consolidated Freight and Conway Trucking. Glenn’s CB handle was “Rosie”. Glenn was a life member of the Mechanicsburg Club, the Enola Sportsmans Club, the Minnequea Club, American Legion Post 109, Eagles in Carlisle, the White Circle Club, the Philippine American Association of PA, the Luzvininda Club and AARP.

Glenn is survived by his sons, Glenn G. Jr, Carlisle; David R. (Pamela), Circleville, OH and Kenneth (Vickie), Junction City, OH; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Glenn had many brothers and sisters.

He is preceded in death by a son, Rickey L. Vanasdlen.

At Glenn’s request, there will be no viewing or service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road Carlisle.

To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com