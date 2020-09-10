 Skip to main content
Glenn C. McClain, Jr. 93, formerly of Carlisle, PA, went home to be with the Lord and his wife, Jean, on Saturday, August 29, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Journey Christian Church, 10110 William Penn Highway, Thompsontown, PA 17094. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for the full obituary and condolences to the family.

