Glenda Leeper Biecher

Glenda started a program to “read to the elderly”. She would march her class a couple of blocks to an elderly care home where each child would read a book to one of the residents. This program was one of the first of its kind and was immensely enjoyed by the residents of the home. The program gained notoriety and Glenda along with her students was recognized on the local TV news while reading to the residents.

Glenda’s other nickname, Meme, was given to her by her first granddaughter Stephanie when she was 2 years old. Stephanie and her sister Christina loved spending time with their grandparents. Meme cherished being a grandmother. She would take her granddaughters for long walks daily and read them books. At bedtime Meme, Pappy and both granddaughters would climb into bed and Meme would say prayers with the granddaughters and then she would say, “time to get on the sleepy train” and off they would go to sleep.

Glenda’s husband George had an accident early in their marriage which caused George to become disabled. Glenda needed help with George so the family decided to have them move in together with their son, his wife and granddaughters in Warrenton VA. Glenda was the primary caregiver of George and she took wonderful care of him until the very end of his life.