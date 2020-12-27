Glenda L. Hoover 83, of Newville passed away Friday December 25, 2020 in her home.

She was born April 7, 1937 in Green Township, Franklin County a daughter of Graham and Alice Heckman Mowery.

She had attended Big Spring Heights Church of God. She had worked at the Dress Factory, Reeves Hoffman in Carlisle, and Doubling Gap Center, Camp Yolijwa.

She is survived by two daughters Deborah Brownewell and her husband Marlin, and Jody Hoover, both of Carlisle; three grandchildren Bridget Kitzmiller, Nathan Eugene Hoover Theobold, and Brent Michael Theobold; three great-grandchildren Kayla Sweger, Dallas Conrad, and Paxton Kitzmiller; two sisters Patricia Black, and Darlene Lebo, and one brother Graham Mowery.

She is preceded in death by one grandson David Conrad Jr., and one brother Ralph Mowery.

All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.