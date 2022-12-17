Glen A. Lightner, III, 75, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 29, 1947, in Carlisle and was the son of the late Glen A. Lightner, Jr. and Phyllis W. (Nickel) Lightner. Glen graduated from Boiling Springs High School in 1965. Glen owned and operated Rocking L Stables in Carlisle. He was a Scout Master, a member of the National Quarter Horse Association and a member of the 4-H. Glen was an EMT and firefighter in Newville for many years. He is survived by one son Glen A. Lightner, IV of Mechanicsburg, one granddaughter Emma Lightner of Harrisburg, two sisters, Portia DeLancey and Terri Lightner both of Carlisle and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Services and burial will be private. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences to the family.