Gladys R. "Gig" Etter, 89, of Carlisle, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 12, 2021 at her residence with her loving family by her side.

She was born November 22, 1931 in Middletown to the late John and Mary (Zimmerman) McGraw and was the widow of Richard M. Etter, Sr. who passed in 2006 after 54 years of marriage.

Gladys was a faithful servant of God. She was a former member of Good Shepherd Community United Methodist Church and was currently attending Bethany Evangelical. She always valued family and was a wonderful Mother and Nanie/Grandma. Gladys was formerly employed by Kinney Shoe and Piezo Crystal Company both in Carlisle. She enjoyed crocheting and gardening in her free time.

Gladys is survived by four daughters, Linda (husband Jesse) Garman of Carlisle, Karen Etter of Boiling Springs, Joan (husband Ray) Wiser of Carlisle, and Susan Losh of Carlisle; two sons, Richard Etter, Jr. and Jay (wife Marti) Etter both of Carlisle; and a very large extended family including grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, John N. Etter, Sr., four brothers, and four sisters.