Gladys R. Gayman, 93, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Claremont Nursing & Rehab. Center. She was born on August 4, 1927 in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Edward and Mabel (Gutshall) Foster and the widow of Earl M. Gayman who passed away April 25, 2003. Gladys was a devoted homemaker and a former member of McClure's Gap Church of God, Newville. She will be deeply missed by her loving family. She is survived by two sons, Earl E. (wife, Kathleen) Gayman and Jeffrey D. (wife, Crystal) Gayman, both of Newville, three daughters, Darlene R. (husband, Oscar) Barrick of Newville, Vonnie L. (husband, Wayne) Negley of Carlisle and Patricia Diana (husband, John) King of Chambersburg, two sisters, Betty Nelson of Newville and Ruth Hoover of Carlisle, 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-granddaughters and several nieces and nephews. Gladys was preceded in death by one daughter Nancy Gayman, one sister Gloria Chestnut, two brothers, Leroy Foster and George Foster and one great-grandson Cody Clayton. A viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Kevin Dunlap officiating. Burial will be in Upper Frankford Brick Church Cemetery, Newville. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.