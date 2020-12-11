Gladys M. Henderson

Our beautiful and special Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma Mimi has gone to be with our Lord on December 5, 2020. She passed away from complications of Covid-19. She was born in Newburgh, New York on September 8, 1939 to the late Dominic Damiano and Julia Babcock. Mom loved spending time with her family, friends and fur babies. She also loved sewing, crocheting, gardening and reading. A passion of hers was writing. She wrote articles for national magazines, with an emphasis on pet care. Earlier in her life, she was a Sunday School teacher and English teacher. She had compassion for people and animals. She always had a smile and kind word for everyone. She would keep you laughing, and she always made everyone feel loved and included. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billy Max. She is survived by her brother James Damiano and his wife Laura of Arizona; her loving children Kathleen Shirk and husband David of Newville, Pennsylvania, David Carey and his wife Robin of Biloxi, Mississippi, Barbara Kellogg of Richmond, Virginia and William Carey of Pensacola, Florida; loving grandchildren, Jennifer Kauffman and husband Anthony, David Shirk and his wife Amanda, Tyler Carey and his wife Nancy, Caitlin Carey, Leslie Jones, Michael Kellogg, Rebecca Gerwitz and Aaron Kellogg; and loving great grandchildren, Michael, Cooper, Charlotte, Graham, Lilly, Hailey, Noah, Kennedy, Kayleigh, Addison, Avah and Mia. The family would like to thank the Chaplain, CNA's, Dr.'s and Nurses at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Carlisle for giving mom compassionate care and comfort. We will always be grateful to you. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi, Mississippi. Due to travel restrictions,