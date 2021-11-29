Gladys Hefelfinger

Gladys "Glady" Hefelfinger, 91, passed away on November 15, 2021 at Thornwald Home. She was born Dec. 10, 1929 in Gardners, Pa. to the late Guy B. and Tressie (Kuhn) Mullen. She was the widow of E. Noel Hefelfinger. They lived most of their married lives in Boiling Springs. Glady graduated from Boiling Spring High School, class of 1949 She was initially a stay at home mother to her three daughters, then returned to work as a library aide at W.G. Rice Elementary school, later becoming secretary to the principal of Boiling Springs Middle School until she retired. In her later years she loved to travel, especially with her dear friend and neighbor, Donald Goodyear. Her favorite destinations were their annual trip to Santa Fe, New Mexico and to Kilarney, County Kerry, Ireland with her daughter. She is survived by her sister Merrily (Molly) Rose (Carol) of Carlisle, formerly of Gardners, PA. Her daughters include Debra (Bob) beach of Lansdowne, Pa., Judith (Dr. George) Branscum of Carlisle, Pa. and Cathy (Ed) Cornell of Audubon, New Jersey. She is also survived by two granddaughter, Dr. Emily Falk of Galax Va. and Ms Kate Beach of Landsdowne Pa. She has a great many great grand pup and two great grand cats. Special people in her life re neighbor and friend Sydney Tague, Sgt. Major (Ret) Steve and Debbie Hornbach and Therese Hornbach, all of who were dear friends and a constant source of friendship and support in her later years. Last but certainly not least, Dr. Lester Himmelreich for such kindness and dedication in the practice of medicine. He has a knack of "popping up" when this family has need him the most and he is truly appreciated. Per Glady's request there will be no funeral service at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society in her name. Thanks for everything. Rest in peace