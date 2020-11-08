Gladys Cashman

Gladys R. Cashman, 90, of Carlisle, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born January 9, 1930 in South Newton Twp, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Mariam B. Stum Jones Jr. and was the widow of William R. Cashman Jr.

Gladys retired from Dickinson College where she worked as a secretary. She was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Carlisle, and of the former Carlisle Hospital Auxiliary. She was also a member and past officer of the former Mary Dickinson Club and was a volunteer for Meals On Wheels.

Surviving are two sons, William R. Cashman, III and his wife Deborah, Mechanicsburg and Thomas W Cashman of Bryson City NC, a brother, Robert Jones and his wife Rachel, Clemmons, NC, four grandchildren, Chelsea Lantz-Cashman of Lawrence, KS, Devon Lantz-Cashman and his wife Karin of Longmont, CO, Lauren Cashman Callahan and her husband Connor of Sanford, NC, and Rachael Cashman Hersh and her husband Myrl of Carlisle, PA. Gladys was preceded in death by her two brothers, A. Richard Jones and Leon Jones. She was greatly anticipating the birth of her first great-grandchild.