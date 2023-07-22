Gladys Argast

Jan. 22, 1927 - July 12, 2023

CARLISLE - Gladys Argast passed away on July 12, 2023 with her son by her side. She was born in Newark, NJ on January 22, 1327 and resided in Irvington, NJ until moving to Carlisle, PA.

She loved working as an Actuary in the insurance industry and Secretary before moving to Carlisle.

She was a loving, caring mother to Cathy and Christopher.

She is predeceased by her husband, Chester Argast and her daughter, Cathy Argast Barrick, and her parents, Ralph and Pauline Lauster, her sister, Evelyn Diercks, and brother, Edward Lauster. She is survived by her son, Christopher, her nieces and nephews, and three generations of great-nieces and nephews.

Everyone who knew Glady loved her. Heaven has a new angel. Gladys Argast