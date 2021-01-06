Gertrude (Trudi) Keller

Gertrude (Adams) Keller, 87, died Friday, January 1, 2021 at AlterCare Western Reserve Nursing Home in Stow, OH.

She was born on September 14, 1933, in Carlisle, PA. She was the Daughter of the late Paul L. Adams, who died March 27, 1982 and late Catherine Adams, who died February 4, 2005.

She was a Carlisle High School graduate. She was employed at Montgomery Wards in Carlisle for 25 plus years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Carlisle and a member of the Order of Eastern Star Old Bellaire Chapter 375. She enjoyed her Grandchildren/Great-Grandchildren and was an avid animal lover.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert G.

Keller, her Daughter Tonya Jane Keller and Her Son Robert G. Keller Jr.

Surviving are a Son, Scott C. Keller and (Debbie Origlio) of Akron, OH and a Daughter, Tamara D. Keller of Poughkeepsie, NY. 4 Grandchildren (Cody Keller, Nicole Mack, Samantha Keller and Bobby Keller), 5 Great-Grandchildren (Scotty Keller, Cash Keller, Liam Keller, Lillian Keller and Louella Keller).

In lieu of flowers donations can be made on her behalf to Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. (717) 609-6020 - https://www.speranzarescue.org/