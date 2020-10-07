Gertrude M. McCalister, 92, of Carlisle, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be in Young's United Methodist Church Cemetery in Shermans Dale. A viewing will he held on Thursday evening at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For a complete obituary visit www.EwingBrothers.com.