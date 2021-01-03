Gertrude H. Kauffman. Born February 20, 1926 in Pella, Iowa, passed away December 29, 2020 in Leesburg, Virginia. Gertie was the seventh of eight children of Lucas and Effie (Brouwer) VanOoyen. She grew up in Oskaloosa, Iowa and moved to Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania in 1946 to marry her sweetheart, Robert M. Kauffman, when he was discharged from the US Navy at the end of WWII. Gertie was happiest when she was outdoors, working in her gardens and watching the birds and other critters who came to her well-stocked feeders. She was a friend to all cats and adopted many strays over the years, taking them into her home and her heart. Her beautiful flower gardens were admired by all of her neighbors.

Gertie gave her life to cheerfully helping others, whether it was her kids' Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops or at the church. Trindle Spring Lutheran Church was the center of her life for almost 75 years. She organized and led many kitchen activities, including the annual pie sale, and was known for her coconut cream pies. She loved to bake and would bestow the bounty of her kitchen on her family, friends, neighbors and fellow congregants.