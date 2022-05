Gertrud Beavers

August 11, 1937- April 13, 2022

Gertrud Beavers passed away on April 13, 2022 at the age of 84.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on May 28, 2022, at The Meeting House on Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle.

To view the full obituary and to share memories and condolences with the family please visit Centralpacremation.com.