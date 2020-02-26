Germaine P. Bail of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, formally of Auburn and Lewiston, Maine, passed away February 23, 2020. Germaine was born on July 11, 1931 to Arthur and Imelda (Levesque) Provencher. She graduated from Lewiston High School and Auburn, Maine School of Commerce. She was a model for Ward Bros. Department Store prior to graduation. After graduation, she worked as a secretary at Harriman Associates. On July 30,1956, she married Claude L.P. Bail. They made their home in Lewiston with their two children. Germaine helped direct the day to day operations of the family business, Lewiston Bottled Gas. Germaine is survived by her daughter, Andrea Bail of Lewiston, Maine and her son David and his wife Julie of Carlisle, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Joseph, Jennifer, Jessica and Dacia. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Claude in 1996, and her sister Irene P. Chaffers in 2016. Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group, 217 Turner Street in Auburn, Maine on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9:00 am - 11:00 am. Services will be held immediately following visitation hours at The Fortin Group. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd., Carlisle. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com