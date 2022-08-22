Geraldine V. Woodrow

March 26, 1928- August 18, 2022

Geraldine V. (Shields) Woodrow, 94, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at UPMC West Shore Hospital, Mechanicsburg. She was born on March 26, 1928, in Mechanicsburg and was the daughter of the late Harry and Myrtle (Baum) Shields and was the widow of Raymond R. "Woody" Woodrow who passed away on May 15, 2002.

Geraldine graduated from Mechanicsburg High School. She and her late husband owned and operated their agricultural farm near Boiling Springs for many years. She was a devoted homemaker and mother.

She is survived by three sons, Dennis (Kay) Woodrow of Dillsburg, Terry (Kate) Woodrow of Henderson, NV, and Jeffrey (Karen) Woodrow of Carlisle, grandchildren, Yvonne Reneker, Tony Woodrow, Chris Woodrow, Reese Woodrow, Mitch Woodrow, Heather Woodrow and Ashley Woodrow, great-grandchildren, Jared Reneker and Alexander Woodrow and other extended family. Geraldine was preceded in death by one brother Richard Shields.

Services and burial will be private. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences to the family.