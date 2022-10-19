Geraldine L Woodall, 92 of Carlisle went to be with her Lord on October 16, 2022. She was born on her family's farm outside of Carlisle on August 17, 1930, to the late Jacob P and Pearl Alma Deitch. Geraldine was a resident of Cumberland Crossings.Geraldine attended Boiling Springs High School and worked at Maslands as a young adult. She married James H Woodall in 1949.Geraldine and her husband James were active members of the Bethel Assembly of God. Geraldine enjoyed working in her beautiful vegetable and flower gardens.She is survived by her sister Jean Heishman. She is preceded in death by her husband James H Woodall, sister Patsy Lichtenberger and three brothers, Lee, Marlin, and Melvin Deitch.The family will hold a private service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign online guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.