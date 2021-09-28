Geraldine D. McElwee, 93, of Newville, PA, passed away September 23, 2021, in the Green Ridge Village, Newville. She was born February 6, 1928, in North Middleton, PA, to the late William A. and Velva M. (Henny) DeWalt and was the widow of Junior Kenneth McElwee, who passed away August 27, 1961.

Gerry was a retired employee of Knouse Foods and was an active member of the Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gardners.

Gerry is survived by her two children, Michael K. McElwee (Holly Shue) of Carlisle, and Julia A. (McElwee) Rhoads (Stephen T. Barrow) of Newville; four grandchildren, Shelly J. (McElwee) Tressler (Jason R. Tressler), Joshua W. Rhoads, Andrew K. McElwee (Necole R. (Gresh) McElwee), Nathan W. Rhoads (Melissa S. (Shenk) Rhoads), and three great-grandchildren, Kaden N. Rhoads, Dylan A. Barrick, and Kolyn J. Rhoads; brother, William C. Dewalt, and lots of beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her two sisters and one sister-in-law, Julia Railing, Anna Mullen, and Nancy DeWalt.

A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 4:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave. Mt. Holly Springs, PA, 17065 with Seminarian, Libby Baker-Mikesell officiating. A Family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.