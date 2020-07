Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Geraldine L. Minich, 87, of Carlisle, died on Saturday, July 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Westminster Memorial Gardens, 1159 Newville Rd., Carlisle. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com for a complete obituary.