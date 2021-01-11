Gerald W. Baker

Gerald W. "Jerry" Baker, age 72, passed away January 9, 2021 at Sara Todd Memorial Home. Born September 6, 1948 in Carlisle, son of the late Luther W. and Betty Jane (Frank) Baker.

Jerry was a graduate of Newport High School and received his Associate's Degree from HACC. He retired from United Telephone/Sprint, worked for Keen Transport and was the manager of Jerry's CB Shop inside the Petro in Carlisle. He was an avid trap shooter and enjoyed traveling to different competitions and was a member of the Amatuer Trap Shooter Association. He was an avid deer hunter, enjoyed vacationing in Williamsburg, VA, Florida and Myrtle Beach. He also enjoyed camping and sitting around the camp fire with his family.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Joyce E. (Grove) Baker, Carlisle; son, Gregory W. Baker, Carlisle; sister, Kaye (David) Miller, Newport and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by his family and remembered as a caring, giving man.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, viewing and service will be held at the convenience of the family. Jerry will be laid to rest at the Pine Grove Church of God Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Carlisle Truck Stop Ministry PO Box 851 Carlisle, PA 17013 in memory of Jerry.