Gerald Ray Holsinger Sr., age 78 of Carlisle, passed away July 8, 2021 at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Hospital surrounded by his family. Born October 14, 1942 in Carlisle, son of the late Warren C. Sr. and Edith (O'Hara) Holsinger.

Gerald was a graduate of Big Spring High School, Newville. He retired from the United Telephone Company after 40 plus years; was a former member of the Eagles, the Moose and the VFW. He was an avid car enthusiast and restorer, with his 56 Thunderbird, 68 Corvette, and 34 Street Rod being some of his most loved cars.

Gerald is survived by his son, Ray Holsinger Jr. and wife, Tammi, Hanover; daughter Shelley Gerson and husband, Scott, Mechanicsburg; grandchildren Apryl Masters, Brittny Holsinger, Brandi Holsinger, Newville; Kylie Lins, Mechanicsburg; and Makena Holsinger, Hanover; brother, Warren "Jim" Holsinger Jr and wife, Lil, Carlisle; sister, Joan Lescalleet, Carlisle; and sister-in-law Peggy, Carlisle; 9 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his significant other, Holly Shank, Carlisle.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Stephen Holsinger and Allen Holsinger and one nephew, Daniel Lescalleet.