Gerald R Miller, 94, of Everett PA, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born on June 24, 1926 in Everett. Gerald married Betty (Klahre) Miller on October 30, 1948. They celebrated 63 anniversaries until her passing in 2012.

Along with his parents and wife, Gerald is preceded in death by a daughter, Rose Ann Miller, 1 brother, and 2 sisters. He is survived by 2 daughters, 3 sons, including Lawrence R (Beverly) Miller of Carlisle, 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 1 sister.

The greatest joy for Gerald and Betty was filling their home with their children and their families.

A Private Memorial Service and Burial will be held in Everett, PA on Friday, November 27, 2020.