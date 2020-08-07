Gerald Lee Brenneman CPA, 65, of Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Maryann, son Randall, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, and mother-in-law Violet McCoy. Please visit www.EwingBrothers.com to read his full obituary and to share condolences and your memories with his family.
