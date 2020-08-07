Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Gerald Lee Brenneman CPA, 65, of Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Maryann, son Randall, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, and mother-in-law Violet McCoy. Please visit www.EwingBrothers.com to read his full obituary and to share condolences and your memories with his family.