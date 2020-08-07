You have permission to edit this article.
Gerald Lee Brenneman CPA, 65, of Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Maryann, son Randall, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, and mother-in-law Violet McCoy. Please visit www.EwingBrothers.com to read his full obituary and to share condolences and your memories with his family.

