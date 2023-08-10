Gerald (Jerry) E. Eby

February 27, 1939 - August 6, 2023

CARLISLE - Gerald (Jerry) E. Eby, 84, of Carlisle, went to be with the Lord, August 6, 2023. He passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family at UPMC Carlisle. He was born February 27, 1939, to the late Alvin and Maude (Crozier) Eby.

Jerry graduated from Carlisle High School in 1957, and in his time there he participated in the high school band. After high school Jerry attended Drexel University and graduated in 1964 with a degree in chemical engineering, was part of the ROTC, and a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Following his time at Drexel University, Jerry proudly served our country as a captain in the Army Corps of Engineers in Germany.

Jerry also worked for General Electric in West Virginia for twelve years and with Sheaffer Bros./Letort Warehouses for over thirty years.

Jerry was a long-standing member of various organizations, including Hillside Community Church (formerly Mt. Holly United Methodist Church), Capital Area Tax Bureau, President of the Mt. Holly Golden Age Club, Masonic Lodge No. 260, Dickinson Township Zoning Hearing Board, American Legion Post 674, Vice President of Employment Skills Center of Carlisle, and Carlisle Area School District Board of Directors for thirty-six years.

Surviving is his loving wife of 59 years, Martha (Walker) Eby; children, Steven (Michelle) Eby, of Morgantown, WV, and Heather Eby (Andrew) Thomas of Doylestown; grandchildren, Michael Eby, Daniel Eby, Morgan Cornelius, and Lauren Thomas; and sister, Norma Jean (Albert) Nye of Robosonia.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, September 10, at 2:00 PM in the Hilltop Community Church, 202 W. Butler St, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Pastor Donna Hildebrand officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hilltop Community Church, 202 W. Butler Street, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065, or Employment Skills Center, 29 S. Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.