Gerald "Jake" R. Gehr

Gerald R. "Jake" Gehr, 77, of Carlisle, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Harrisburg Hospital. He was born on October 22, 1942 in Shermans Dale and was a son of the late Morse Wayne Gehr and Dorothy Elizabeth (Comp) Gehr. Jake retired from PPG Industries, Carlisle with over 40 years of service. He enjoyed Perry County history, collecting model trucks-especially the PPG die cast collection and visiting his friends at the former Carlisle Farmer's Market Restaurant for many years. He is survived by his wife Sandra L. (Turner) Failor Gehr, three brothers; James Gehr of Carlisle, Lyle Gehr of Shermans Dale, Wayne Gehr of Carlisle, one sister Dottie Andersen of Florida, stepdaughter Sherri (Dale) Hawkins of Carlisle, his feline companion Duke and many special nieces and nephews. Jake was preceded in death by two sisters; Joyce Kretzing and Maggie Sohn. A viewing will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 followed by funeral services at 3:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Blanca Baker officiating. Private burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.