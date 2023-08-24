Gerald E. Eby

February 27, 1939 - August 6, 2023

CARLISLE - Gerald "Jerry" Eby, 84, of Carlisle, went to be with the Lord, August 6, 2023. He passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family at UPMC Carlisle.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, September 10, at 2:00 PM in the Hilltop Community Church, 202 W. Butler St, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Pastor Donna Hildebrand officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hilltop Community Church, 202 W. Butler Street, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065, or Employment Skills Center, 29 S. Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA 17013.

