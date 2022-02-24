Gerald Chester Roper

Gerald (Gerry) Chester Roper, age 88, of Biglerville PA, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Gerry lived in Carlisle and taught chemistry at Dickinson college for 35 years, retiring in 1997.

In addition to his wife Barbara, Gerald is survived by his son Jay (Debra) Roper of Carlisle, his daughters, Joy (John) Twomey of Gettysburg, PA and Chester, ME and Jill (Doug) Lott of Biglerville.

A celebration of Gerry’s life will be held at Tewksbury Funeral Home in Tewksbury, MA on Sunday February 27th at 11:30 am. The service will be streamed live and recorded at www.facebook.com/tewksburyfuneralhome. A full obituary can be found on the funeral home website.

The family is planning an Open House on Sunday March 13th from 1 to 4 pm at the home of Jill Lott, 870 Pleasant Valley Rd. Biglerville, PA for local friends and family to celebrate Gerry’s life.