Georgie Arline Mummert

Georgie Arline (Moyer) Mummert, 84, of Mechanicsburg, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday November 16, 2021, when she passed away peacefully at UPMC Carlisle.

She was born April 23, 1937, in Mechanicsburg to the late Samuel and Dorothy (Eppley) Moyer.

Georgie was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School with the class of 1956. She spent most of her life working in the banking field. Georgie worked for Farmer's Trust Company, CCNB Bank, PNC, and F&M Trust. She was also employed by Allenberry Resort for many years.

She is survived by her sister, Carolyn (Moyer) Bear of Boiling Springs; her brother, Frederick Moyer of York; her son, Andrew (wife Beth) Mummert of Camp Hill; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road Carlisle, PA 17015. Burial will follow at Westminster Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Georgie to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270 Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road Carlisle, PA 17015.

