Georgia R. Gish

Georgia Jean Roberts Gish passed away quietly at her home in Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, February 13, 2021.
The daughter and eldest child of Martha Idona Knapp and George Elmore Roberts, Georgia was born in Los Angeles on July 21, 1929. She graduated from high school in Fontana, California, and attended Pasadena City College, where she met the love of her life, George Walter Gish, Jr. They were married on August 11, 1950, and settled in Pasadena.
Her husband's career with J. C. Penney Company took the couple to Pomona, Anaheim, and Stockton, California, and eventually, in March 1964, now with a family of three children in tow, to Westfield, New Jersey. This cross-country move marked the beginning of a life lived happily on the East Coast, with future stops in Lawrenceville and Matawan, New Jersey, and Cheshire, Connecticut.
In the mid-1990s, with George now retired, they settled in Boiling Springs, coincidentally not far from where Georgia's father had lived as a boy. Georgia's gregarious spirit ensured that she and George found their way into the life of their new community. Both were active members of the Second Presbyterian Church, Carlisle and volunteered at the Cumberland County Historical Society in Carlisle. Georgia belonged to the Carlisle Garden Club, a local birthday group, and a Sunday morning gathering of friends at Panera. Georgia also became a keen supporter of the historic Craighead House in Carlisle.
Georgia enjoyed a fun night out with friends and family and could often be spotted in local hot spots Alibi's, Fiddler's Bar and Grill, Miseno's, and Cassell's. She loved grilled cheese and local wait staff became familiar with her standing order of Bourbon with water and ice, a glass of ice cubes on the side, and don't forget the spoon.
A woman of strongly held values, Georgia lived a full and rewarding life that touched many hearts. She is survived by sister Virginia Barth, brother Jack Roberts and wife Jody, sister-in-law Connie Upton and husband Tom, son Jim Gish and wife Peggy Burns and their three sons, son-in-law Gregg Turner and his three daughters, daughter Shirley Schargorodsky and husband Alex and their three sons, daughter Nancy Casella and her son, and many dear friends made over a long lifetime. Georgia is predeceased by her husband George, her eldest daughter Diane Turner, and brother Bob Roberts.
The family would like to thank the good friends and neighbors whose generosity of spirit and homemade meals helped comfort our mother during the challenges of this past year.
There will be a private family graveside gathering at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Second Presbyterian Church, Carlisle, the Cumberland County Historical Society, or the Cheshire Garden Club.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle PA.