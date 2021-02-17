Georgia R. Gish

Georgia Jean Roberts Gish passed away quietly at her home in Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

The daughter and eldest child of Martha Idona Knapp and George Elmore Roberts, Georgia was born in Los Angeles on July 21, 1929. She graduated from high school in Fontana, California, and attended Pasadena City College, where she met the love of her life, George Walter Gish, Jr. They were married on August 11, 1950, and settled in Pasadena.

Her husband's career with J. C. Penney Company took the couple to Pomona, Anaheim, and Stockton, California, and eventually, in March 1964, now with a family of three children in tow, to Westfield, New Jersey. This cross-country move marked the beginning of a life lived happily on the East Coast, with future stops in Lawrenceville and Matawan, New Jersey, and Cheshire, Connecticut.